WATCH: Explore a secret universe in first trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel released the first trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday revealing the plot of the third installment in the Ant-Man series.

The movie will initiate phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang – Ant-Man – alongside Jonathan Majors as ‘Kang the Conqueror’.

The trailer also teases fans with a surprise appearance of American actor and comedian Bill Murray.

The movie also stars Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton and Michael Douglas in pivotal roles.

The superhero movie will premiere in theaters on February 17 next year.

Watch the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here:

Disney has stated that the film would likely stream on Disney+, but there’s no confirmed release date yet.

It is estimated that “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will launch on the video streaming platform around April 2023 after 45 days of its release.