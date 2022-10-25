Pakistan players get green signal for upcoming CSA’s T20 league: report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly allowed its players to participate in upcoming South Africa’s T20 league.

The inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa’s T20 league is set to kick off on January 10. At that time Pakistan will be hosting a series against New Zealand, which will end on January 15.

Due to this reason, current squad members won’t be part of the inaugural edition of the T20 competition. Hence, according to Cricket Pakistan, the players allowed to participate in the tournament are not part of the current T20 squad.

Pakistan’s home series against West Indies has also been postponed which would allow Pakistan players to also participate in other leagues including Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Earlier, BPL franchises are in contact with top Pakistan players including the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and others.

However, nothing has yet been finalized as the PCB would decide on a case-by-case basis for the NOC.