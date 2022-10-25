AI-powered algorithm to read people’s thoughts from brain scans

Scientists from the University of Texas developed an AI-powered algorithm that lets them decode what people were hearing and thinking by brain scans using fMRI.

The first non-invasive method might facilitate first-time communication for those who cannot talk.

The technology used three brain regions associated with natural language to extract data. The model recreates the sounds or ideas a person hears or has while using natural language.

As a result, the system could generate plain text of the person’s thoughts.

For instance, when participants were listening to narrative stories, scientists used fMRI to scan the parts of the brain connected to natural language.

They then entered the scanned data into an AI-powered decoder to provide a summary of what the person was hearing.

The thoughts can be as simple as a word, such as a dog, or as complex as “I have to walk to the dog.”

Until today, the only way to accomplish this technique was by implanting electrodes in the brain.

Additionally, the brain has its own alphabet of 42 distinct elements. Each refers to a different concept, like size, color, or location, and works together to create complex thoughts.