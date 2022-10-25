WATCH: The last solar eclipse of the year

The last solar eclipse of the year is visible in Pakistan right now. The phenomenon began at around 1:58 PM today (Tuesday).

The partial eclipse will reach its full potential at around 4 PM in Pakistan and begin receding afterward, up until 6:02 PM.

Those interested in watching the eclipse should not look at the sun directly to avoid eye damage, experts warned.

“Protective eyewear is a must,” they added.

When and where you can see it in Pakistan?

According to the Pakistan Department of Meteorology, the partial solar eclipse will begin in Islamabad at 3:43 PM and end at 5:22 PM while in Lahore it will begin at 3:49 PM and will end at 5:20 PM.

In Karachi, the partial solar eclipse will start at 3:57 in the afternoon, peak at 5:15 PM, and end at 5:56 PM.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, it will begin at 3:41 PM, peak at 4:49 PM to finally end at 5:28 PM.

Those living in Quetta will be able to see the partial solar eclipse start at 3:44 PM, peak at 4:53 PM, and end at 5:51 PM.

Where else it will be visible?

The solar eclipse of October 25 is a partial solar eclipse that will also be visible in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North Africa.

At its maximum point in Russia, 82% of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon.

It is worth noting that this will be the second as well as last solar eclipse of the current year.

The eclipse will start at 08:58 GMT in Iceland and end off the coast of India at 13:02 GMT, crossing Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East on its way, according to the IMCCE institute of France’s Paris Observatory.

Science behind the phenonmenon

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the sun and earth, casting its shadow onto our planet.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon completely blocks the sun, momentarily plunging a portion of the earth into complete darkness.

However, today’s eclipse will only be partial, and the “Moon’s shadow will not touch the surface of the earth at any point,” the Paris Observatory said in a statement.

The moon will cover a maximum of 82% of the sun over Kazakhstan, but it will not be enough to darken the daylight, Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie told AFP.

“To start getting the sense of darkness in the sky, to perceive a kind of cold light, the sun needs to be at least 95% obscured,” Deleflie said.

The next total solar eclipse will be seen in North America on April 8, 2024, according to NASA.