Pakistan to witness last solar eclipse of the year today

The last solar eclipse of the year will be visible in Pakistan at around 1:58 PM today (Tuesday).

Those interested in watching the eclipse should not look at the sun directly to avoid eye damage, according to experts.

“Protective eyewear is a must,” they added.

The solar eclipse of October 25 is a partial solar eclipse that will also be visible in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North Africa.

At its maximum point in Russia, 82% of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon.

It is worth noting that this will be the second as well as last solar eclipse of the current year.

The eclipse will start at 08:58 GMT in Iceland and end off the coast of India at 13:02 GMT, crossing Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East on its way, according to the IMCCE institute of France’s Paris Observatory.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the sun and earth, casting its shadow onto our planet.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon completely blocks the sun, momentarily plunging a portion of the earth into complete darkness.

However, today’s eclipse will only be partial, and the “Moon’s shadow will not touch the surface of the earth at any point,” the Paris Observatory said in a statement.

The moon will cover a maximum of 82% of the sun over Kazakhstan, but it will not be enough to darken the daylight, Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie told AFP.

“To start getting the sense of darkness in the sky, to perceive a kind of cold light, the sun needs to be at least 95% obscured,” Deleflie said.

The next total solar eclipse will be seen in North America on April 8, 2024, according to NASA.