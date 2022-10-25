Watch Live
Money » Finance

FBR sets new tax collection record

Collected around Rs2 trillion in October
Samaa Web Desk Oct 25, 2022
<p>Photo:SAMAA/file</p>

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) attained a new record by collecting Rs2 trillion in revenue collection.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed while appreciating the performance of FBR, expressed optimism that the institution will achieve the tax targets set for the current FY-2022-23.

The tax collection target is set at Rs7.4 trillion by the government in the budget for the current financial year (2022-23).

The FBR crossed the revenue collection figure of Rs2 trillion, a month earlier than last year, said Ahmed.

Last year, the FBR reached the tax collection target of Rs2,000 billion in November.

taxes

fbr

