FBR sets new tax collection record

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) attained a new record by collecting Rs2 trillion in revenue collection.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed while appreciating the performance of FBR, expressed optimism that the institution will achieve the tax targets set for the current FY-2022-23.

The tax collection target is set at Rs7.4 trillion by the government in the budget for the current financial year (2022-23).

The FBR crossed the revenue collection figure of Rs2 trillion, a month earlier than last year, said Ahmed.

Last year, the FBR reached the tax collection target of Rs2,000 billion in November.