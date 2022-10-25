‘Hit-man’ Feroze Khan allegedly tortured ex-wife . . What’s next?

Syeda Aliza Sultan, ex-wife of famous Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, on Monday, provided evidence of domestic violence against her ex-husband before the district and sessions court of Karachi.

The photographs provided by accuser indicates that she was allegedly tortured by her ex-husband on three different occasions.

The first incident happened on July 7, 2020, then on May 10, 2021, and the last pictures indicated that Khan assaulted her again on April 7 this year.

According to Sultan’s attorney, Advocate Barrister Qaim Shah, Feroze Khan also subjected Sultan to torture on November 15, 2020.

Sultan’s family, for her medico-legal examination, took her to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and the report was submitted to the court as well.

The medical report describes that there were blunt injuries on her both arms, back, chest, face, and minor bleeding from nose.

The court has delayed further proceeding til November 1, 2022.

After these recent developments in the domestic abuse case, the Diyar e Dil actor Maryam Nafees has extended her support to Aliza Sultan and apologized for not believing her.

On September 11, Syeda Aliza Sultan confirmed her separation from ex-husband in a long Instagram post, sharing her traumatic experience with Khan.