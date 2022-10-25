Xiaomi reportedly launching Redmi Note 12 series on October 27

The Chinese tech giant will launch the newest Redmi Note phones on October 27 in China.

Three variants are anticipated for the series, including the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+.

The brand-new Dimensity 1080 chipset from MediaTek, a direct replacement for the Dimensity 920 seen in the Redmi Note 11, will be featured in these phones.

According to the teaser campaign, the Redmi Note 12 Pro will use a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. With support for OIS and EIS, this sensor’s size is 1/1.56“ and can capture up to 2um fusion pixels. The phone will look like what is seen above.

The Note 12 Pro will resemble the Redmi Note 11T series in terms of design but with a more eye-catching back panel finish.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Pro+ will each enable fast charging at a rate of 67W, 120W, and 210W, respectively. A dead battery may be fully charged in about 10 minutes.

All phones are anticipated to have 5,000 mAh batteries, and according to rumors, they will all have 50MP cameras. However, they could have different image sensors.

Remember that the only launch on October 27 will be in China. According to Xiaomi’s typical release schedule, the global rollout will take at least a few months.