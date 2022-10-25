Dumper crushes vehicles in Jhelum, seven including newly married couple killed
Injured moved to nearby hospital
A speeding dumper in Jhelum crushed several vehicles due to brake failure killing seven people including the bride, groom, and his mother.
Seven passengers got injured in the accident who were shifted to the nearby hospital by the rescue officials and are undergoing treatment.
However, three of the injured are in critical condition.
According to rescue officials, the baraat was returning from Chakwal to Khewra when they met the deadly accident.