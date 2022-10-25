‘His work was known around the world’: US strongly condemns Arshad Sharif’s murder

The United States on Monday strongly condemned the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

During the regular State Department press briefing, Spokesperson Ned Price in Washington said that America was deeply saddened by the death of Arshad Sharif.

He expressed condolences to Arshad’s family members and his loved ones, and to all those who knew him.

“We encourage a full investigation by the Government of Kenya into his death. It’s not entirely clear that we know all the circumstances at this point regarding what led to his death, but we do urge a full investigation.”

The US fully believed in the protection of journalists and the right to freedom of expression, adding to that, he said USAID has a number of programs to work with governments around the world to bolster those rights, to bolster independent media.

He said that it’s clear through his work that Arshad Sharif was dedicated to the fundamental right of freedom of expression. “His work was known around the world,” he added.

Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by Kenyan police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock that had been set up to check on motor vehicles using the route, a Kenyan local media claimed.

On Monday, Sharif’s wife Javeria Siddique also confirmed the journalist demised in Kenya by her tweet.

The mortal remains of the journalist, however, will be flown to Pakistan today (Tuesday), family and government officials confirmed.