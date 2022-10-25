Watch Live
Judicial commission recommends 3 names for elevation to SC

Justice Athar Minallah among the names
Zulqarnain Iqbal Oct 25, 2022
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Monday recommended the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court.

The commission met on Monday with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial in the chair.

During the meeting, names of Justices Shahid Waheed, Athar Minallah and Hasan Azhar Rizvi came up discussion.

The names of Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi were approved by majority vote while the name of Justice Athar Minallah was approved by consensus.

The judicial commission deferred voting on the name of Justice Shafi Siddiqui due to the lack of consensus on him in the forum.

The selected names will be sent to the parliamentary committee for approval.

