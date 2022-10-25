Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar resigns
Cites personal reasons for resignation
Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday resigned from his post.
He cited personal reasons fro resigning from his position in the federal cabinet.
The unexpected move comes at a critical moment for the federal government which remains embroiled in several legal matters, including an all-important reference in the Reko Diq case, apart from playing a key role in the Judicial Council over the appointment of new judges to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.