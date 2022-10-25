Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar steps down

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar resigned from his post on Monday .

He cited personal reasons for stepping down from his position in the federal cabinet.

The unexpected move comes at a critical moment for the federal government which remains embroiled in several legal matters, including an all-important reference in the Reko Diq case and playing a key role in the Judicial Council.

Before tendering his resignation, Nazeer Tarar had said in a tweet, “I am unhappy that a small group of people raised slogans against the state institutions at the Asma Jahangir conference.”

He said that the individuals engaged in emotional sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of state institutions and government measures.

Everyone here wants Pakistan to be robust and vigorous, he added.

After he expressed his heartfelt sorrow, it came to light that the federal minister had tendered his resignation.