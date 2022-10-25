Arshad Sharif’s body to arrive in Pakistan today

The mortal remains of journalist Arshad Sharif, who was killed by Kenyan police on Sunday, will be flown to Pakistan today, family and government officials confirmed.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs, Sharif’s body is being repatriated from Nairobi late on Monday evening.

His body will be first flown to Doha, Qatar. It will then be transported to Islamabad via a different flight and arrive in Pakistan late on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Syeda was at the Nairobi airport overseeing arrangements for Sharif’s final journey home.

Burial

Confirming that Sharif’s body will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday, his wife Javeria stated that he will be buried in Islamabad’s H-11 graveyard on Thursday.