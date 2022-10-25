Parts of Karachi to suffer from shortage for two days

Some of the most-densely populated areas of Karachi are expected to face shortage of water over the next two to three days owing to maintenance work on the supply line from the Hub Dam.

In a public notice issued by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Monday, it said that maintenance work will be initiated on the pipeline supplying water from Hub Dam to two major districts of the city.

The districts which stand to be impacted most include Kemari and West.

Water supply to these areas will remain suspended from October 26 to October 27.

A KWSB spokesperson urged citizens to store water and use it carefully during the non-supply period.