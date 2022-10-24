PM arrives in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit. This is his second visit to the Gulf nation since taking over as prime minister earlier this year.

The main agenda for Shehbaz during the visit is to attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit, being held from October 25-27.

Invited to the kingdom by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Shehbaz was received by Riyadh’s Governor Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the airport.

During his stay in Riyadh, the prime minister will hold consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the field of economics, according to the Foreign Office.

Prior to his departure, the prime minister in a series of tweets said the present state of the global economy needs “new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths”.

“The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on the developing countries,” he said, adding that it was high time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue.

The statement came after Pakistan backed Saudi Arabia in the growing dispute between Riyadh and Washington over the former’s decision to cut oil output as part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The FII summit will bring the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy.

The event will include in-depth conversations about new pathways for global investment; analysis of critical industry trends; and unparalleled networking among CEOs, world leaders, and experts.