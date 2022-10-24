Milk sellers, Karachi admin fail to reach new official rate

The negotiations between the Karachi administration and milk sellers did not end up successful as the retail price of the daily-use commodity could not be fixed.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Monday chaired a meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs), milk retailers, wholesalers, and representatives of dairy farms for setting the per liter price of milk in the metropolis.

However, the meeting ended without outcome.

Notably, the milk sellers of Karachi arbitrarily increased the price of the daily use commodity from October 17, and it is being sold between Rs180 and Rs200 per liter.

The official rate of it is however Rs120 per liter.

During the meeting, the participants examined the production cost for setting a price agreed upon by all stakeholders.

Sources present in the meeting told SAMAA DIGITAL that the Karachi administration was ready to set the official rate at Rs165 per liter after calculating all costs.

However, the dairy farmers did not agree to it. Instead, they conceded that the actual price of milk – citing production cost – should be Rs200 per liter but they would compromise on Rs180 per liter.

Sources said that the next meeting between the stakeholders will be held on Tuesday at 4:30pm.

It is pertinent to mention that the last official rate of milk was set on December 8, 2021, which was Rs120 per liter.

However, the commodity is not available at the official rate across the city especially after the runaway inflation recorded during the past eight months.