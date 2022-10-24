Two-year-old raped, strangled in Karachi’s suburb of Orangi

A two-year-old child was killed after rape in the suburban area of Orangi Town of Karachi.

The police recovered the body from a house near Aman Chowk in town’s Khairabad locality.

The two-year-old was identified as Zobian. The police officials said the minor victim was strangled after he was sexually assaulted.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where its post-mortem was conducted.

Police Surgeon Dr Sumaiya Syed said that Zobian was first raped and then strangled to death as established by autopsy.

Notably, a 10-year-old was brought to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) earlier today in an injured condition. Her initial medical examination confirmed she was sexually abused.