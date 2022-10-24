BHC asked to clear ambiguity on delimitation of districts

The Balochistan High Court on Monday was asked to clear ambiguities on delimitation of constituencies in the province.

This was asked of a two-member bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Iqbal Kasi as it heard a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Noorudin Kakar.

During Monday’s hearing, the court said that its decision on delimitation has already been announced and the decision has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

However, Advocate Syed Nazir Agha argued that the nature of the case is different and that a lingering ambiguity should be removed.

BHC Chief Justice Afghan directed that all the objections related to the delimitation in the province the will be heard together on November 2.

The court further directed to club all other petitions related to the delimitation of constituencies across the province with the instant case.