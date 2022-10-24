Pakistan seeks ‘proper’ investigations into Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan has raised the matter of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder with the Kenyan leadership and that Islamabad looks forward to a ‘proper’ investigation into the matter.

He was speaking to the media in the corridors of the National Assembly after speaking on the floor of the lower house of Parliament.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif has requested the president of Kenya to conduct an inquiry, and the Pakistani embassy in Kenya has been looking into the matter,” the foreign minister said.

Bilawal went on to condemn the murder of the senior journalist.

“We would be looking forward to a proper investigation,” he added.

Arshad Sharif was shot in the head by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock set up to check motor vehicles along the highway, Kenyan local media claimed.

On Monday, Sharif’s wife, Javeria Siddique, confirmed the journalist was killed in Kenya through a tweet.

Following his wife’s statement, the foreign office said they contacted Kenyan authorities over the matter.

According to the Kenyan news website The Star, a senior Pakistani journalist was killed on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in what the police termed a case of mistaken identity.

Inappropriate slogans

During his talk, Bilawal also addressed the sloganeering during his speech at the fourth annual Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday.

As he rose to deliver his speech at the conference in Lahore the other day, slogans against the military rang out from a group of protesters. The protesters also demanded that Bilawal release North Waziristan MNA Ali Wazir, who has been held captive in prisons in Sindh.

In his comments to the media, Bilawal expressed his displeasure over the slogans raised in the conference against the country’s security forces and termed them as appropriate.