Eighteen PML-N MPAs face suspension for ruckus in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi on Monday suspended the membership of 18 PML-N MPAs who created ruckus in the assembly when the ruling PTI tabled a resolution against the verdict of the Toshakhana reference.

The speaker has suspended the membership of 18 lawmakers belonging to the opposition party PML-N.

The action was taken as the PML-N members staged a protest in the legislature when the PTI lawmaker tabled a resolution against the verdict of the Toshakhana reference resulting in disqualification of ex-PM Imran Khan.

The members who have been subjected to action include Azma Zahid Bokhari, Rahila Khadim, Mian Abdul Rauf, Samiullah Khan and others.

The suspended members have also been barred from entering the assembly premises for 15 days.

The notification issued by Punjab Assembly Secretariat, citing the reasons behind the suspension, read the members protested and chanted slogans in the legislature which falls in misconduct. Hence, the speaker of the house resorted to action against them.