Is the force with Oscar winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy?

Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wears another feather in her cap as she will be directing the new movie of Star Wars.

The film has been written by Damon Lindelof which will be second Hollywood stint for Sharmeen after Ms Marvel.

Insiders told Deadline that the film is still in the writing stage and the production is certainly far away as yet.

However, sources said Damon Lindelof wanted a director for it so the professional could tweak the script a little bit with new ideas or just add some flavor according to vision.

The movie is being touted as the first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 2019’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s famous works include Oscar-winning documentary shorts Saving Face, A Girl in the River and The Price of Forgiveness.

She is also behind the camera work in several episodes of Disney’s hit series Ms Marvel.