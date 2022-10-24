Hindus celebrate Diwali across the country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday wished the Hindu community in the country as well as around the globe on the festive occasion of Diwali.

“Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali, the festival of lights,” the premier said in a tweet.

He hoped the occasion would instill “peace, joy and harmony” among people.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman also felicitated the Hindu Community on their festive occasion.

While congratualting them on Twitter, she said, “We should share each other’s happiness and share love. May the candles of love, tolerance and prosperity burn forever.”

Today, Hindus accompanied by Muslims, Christians and people of other religions celebrate Diwali through prayers and jubilation in the country.

Music, dance, and prayers charm the attendees of the festivities as oil-fed lamps glisten at the celebration venues to commemorate the win of light over darkness.

Pakistan is home to over 4.4 million Hindus that are mainly concentrated in Sindh, the southern part of the country.

The Sindh government announced a holiday on October 24 for the followers of Hinduism to encourage them to participate in their festivities.