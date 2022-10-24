Pet dog bites famous Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai

The two-time PISA Awards winner Ducky Bhai has been bitten by his friend’s pet dog.

On his Instagram story, he shared a picture of his injured hand and wrote, “Can’t finish editing, it’s a dog bite.”

The YouTuber was rushed to the hospital after the attack.

In another story, he shared another picture of his hand and wrote, “Doing better. Want to request everyone to pray for my health.”

Saad ur Rehman commonly known as Ducky Bhai, is a famous YouTuber who has gained popularity for his parodies, prank calls, and social media commentary.

He started his YouTube career and has seen his channel grow to boast more than 2.8 million subscribers.