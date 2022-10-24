Launch ceremony of SAMAA UK held at private hotel in London

The launching ceremony of SAMAA UK was held at a private hotel in London.

The ceremony was attended by eminent business, political and social personalities of London.

Qurban Hussain, a member of the House of Lords, was the guest of honor at the event.

“SAMAA TV is the best channel as it raises issued of all communities which reflects us, overseas Pakistanis,” said Hussain.

First Secretary Press Attaché of the Pakistan High Commission in London also attended the event and congratulated the channel on its UK launch.

SAMAA TV International Operations Executive Director Muhammad Raziq Mughal, while addressing the launching ceremony, said we are taking the channel to new heights and soon it will become one of the best channels of UK.