CAA officials en-route to Belgium to negotiate end of PIA flight ban

The upper echelons of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) left for Brussels on Monday to convene a meeting with the European Commission regarding the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe.

The team of the Civil Aviation Authority includes Deputy Director General (Regulatory) and other relevant directors. Their meeting with the commission is scheduled on October 25 (tomorrow).

CAA spokesperson has said that the meeting was called after the audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The ICAO is a specialized United Nations agency that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation as well as fosters the development of safe international air transport.

The CAA spokesperson further revealed that the organization’s representatives will give a briefing to the commission regarding the measures taken by the authority to ensure safe air travel.

Later, a team of the European Commission will visit Pakistan in 2023 to review the highlighted measures.

This visit will be a crucial step towards the resumption of PIA flight operations to Europe, the spokesperson concluded.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom refused to lift the ban on flights of the national carrier citing concerns over flight safety.

The Air Safety Unit of the British Department of Transport (BDT) wrote to the Civil Aviation Authority to convey its continuing concerns over measures taken for flight dependability.

Europe and UK had restricted direct PIA flights when a scam of fake licenses of national carrier pilots came to light.