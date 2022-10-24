Travis Scott responds to allegations of cheating on Kylie Jenner

American rapper Travis Scott has denied allegations that he had been having an affair with her ex Rojean Kar. The allegations surfaced over the weekend on social media.

During his relationship with the 25-year-old beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two daughters, Stormi, 4, and an 8-month-old newborn boy whose name they have not yet revealed, the 31-year-old rapper allegedly “hang out” with ex Rojean Kar.

Travis Scott took to his Instagram stories to refute the cheating rumors.

He said, “IT’S A LOT OF WEIRD SHIT GOING ON. AN UNINVITED PERSON WAS SNEAKING PHOTOS ON, WHAT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE, A CLOSED SET WHILE I WAS DIRECTING A VIDEO. I’M SAYING THIS FOR THE LAST TIME. I DON’T KNOW THIS PERSON. I’VE NEVER BEEN WITH THIS PERSON. SO PLEASE STOP WITH THE CONTINUOUS CYBER GAMES AND THE FICTIONAL STORYTELLING.”

During Travis and Kylie’s brief breakup in 2019, Kar’s name was again mentioned, and rumors of the two getting together were rampant. Both had refuted the rumors in the past too.