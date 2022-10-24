LSA extends portfolio submission deadline after female singers protested nomination

Lux Style Awards management has extended the deadline for the portfolio submission after being accused of excluding Pakistani female music artists from the music category of the upcoming installment of the award show.

The official Instagram account of LSA, shared a post on Sunday, announcing the extended deadline for the portfolio submission and cleared the air regarding the mishap.

The post read, “Since any entries from female artists for the music categories were not received within the submission deadline, unfortunately, the categories were not representative of the great work done in music by our female musicians.”

“However, as an inclusive platform, we realize this gap and regret that the music categories did not reflect the remarkable efforts of our female artists.”

To address the issue, LSA has taken the exception to extend the last date for the submission for female, transgender, and male artists across all categories.

LSA statement further added that they encourage the brilliant female musicians who have entertained the nation throughout the year to submit their entries for consideration.

A few days ago, a famous Pakistani singer, Meesha Shafi took to her Instagram to call out the management of the award show for not including any female musician in the upcoming LSA music nominations.

