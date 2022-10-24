PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia’s official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif boarded a flight to Riyadh from the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi at around 4pm today (Monday).

He is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

“During his stay in Riyadh, the Prime Minister will hold consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

The prime minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit during his stay in the kingdom.

On September 27, Saudi Arabia appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the country’s first prime minister.

SAMAA TV correspondent reported that the announcement came amidst major restructuring in the Saudi council of ministers - the top-most decision-making body of the country after the royal court.

As prime minister, Prince Salman will lead the council of ministers.

As part of the sweeping restructuring of the 35-member council, Prince Dr Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been named as a Minister of State. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of Energy. Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of State. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of Sports.