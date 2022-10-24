Terrorism case: Court grants pre arrest bail to Imran Khan

The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday approved an interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the case pertaining to protests by his party activists following the ECP’s verdict resulting in ex-PM’s disqualification.

At least seven cases have been registered against more than 1,900 suspects, including sen­ior leaders of the PTI, on various charges that also include terrorism, in connection with Saturday’s protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify former prime minister Imran Khan.

The cases have been registered against the party leadership at the Secretariat, Industrial Area, Shahzad Town, Sihala, Sangjani, Khanna and Bhara Kahu police stations where the nominees have been charged with blocking roads, attacking police personnel and vandalizing.

Imran Khan has also been charged by the police.

On Monday, Imran’s counsel Advocate Babar Awan filed an application with the court seeking pre-arrest bail.

The petition was heard by additional session judge Zafar Iqbal in which he approved Imran’s interim bail till October 31 and gave order to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

During the proceeding, the counsel told the court that his client was about to come and he was on the way.

The court remarked to choose a date for Imran Khan’s appearance before the court. However, the counsel asked for a date before October 31.

Reiterating the direction for Imran to appear before the concerned court on October 31, the court accepted the application and directed the police not to arrest the former prime minister.