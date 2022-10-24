Pakistani ambassador has identified Arshad Sharif’s body, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Pakistani ambassador to Kenya has identified slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s body.

Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya. His wife confirmed this early morning.

Read: Case of mistaken identity: Arshad Sharif was shot by Kenyan police

Following his wife’s statement, the foreign office said that they are in contact with the Kenyan authorities and are trying to get more information.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad, the federal minister offered condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif.

Marriyum said the government talked to the ambassador of Kenya in Pakistan. She had identified his body, the minister said. The Kenya government is yet to issue any official statement about Arshad Sharif’s death. Once the government receive any detail from the Kenyan authorities, it will be shared with Arshad Sharif’s family and the public, as well.

She said the government has talked to Arshad Sharif’s mother on the telephone and informed her about the progress and information received so far.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Kenya will go to the IG police office while the Ministry of Interior has also been in touch with Kenyan security agencies. The government will determine all the facts of the Arshad Sharif’s case.

She warned, further that speculations should be avoided in Arshad Sharif’s case.

Afterward, she went to Sharif’s house and offered condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif.

While speaking outside Sharif’s house, the federal minister said the journalist died in Nairobi, a person who was driving a car was a local citizen while further investigation was being conducted.

Pakistani ambassador in Kenya arrived at the mortuary on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while the Interior Ministry is working fast to bring the body to Pakistan.

All matters will be completed only after the initial investigation, she added.

She also appealed not to play politics during this time.