IHC demands report on Journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder by tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the secretaries of Interior and Foreign Ministries to submit a report to the court on the alleged murder of journalist Arshad Sharif by tomorrow.

The journalist was allegedly shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours of Monday.

His wife, Javeria Siddique, confirmed his death in a tweet at around 5am today.

She asked the media and people to respect privacy and not share photos that may hurt sentiments.

In a hearing on the application demanding investigation into the killing of the senior journalist held today in Islamabad, the court asked the foreign and interior ministries’ secretaries to contact the family of the deceased through their representatives and make sure that the murder probe is conducted to the satisfaction of the bereaved.

Senior journalists, political stalwarts, and fans of the anchorperson are demanding a transparent probe of the murder on social media and other platforms.