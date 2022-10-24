‘Joining the one billion club’: The Legend Of Maula Jatt hits Rs1bn in 10 days

The most expensive Pakistani movie of all time The Legend Of Maula Jatt has crossed the Rs1 billion milestone in the global box office collection in 10 days.

Bilal Lashari’s magnum opus TLOMJ has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film in its first week of release.

Taking to his Instagram account, the filmmaker shared the news, thanking the audience for making the movie the biggest hit in the history of the Pakistani film industry.

He wrote, “You did it. Thank you!”

Other cast and crew members including, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed, and Ammara Hikmat also shared the achievement on their social media.

Fawad Khan, the main lead in the movie, wrote on his Instagram post, “Joining the 100 Crore Club”.

Humaima Malick, who plays ‘Daro’ in TLOMJ, penned down a long note on her Instagram stories celebrating the milestone.

She wrote, “Maula Jatt just crossed 100 crores today. I can’t tell you how emotional I feel while I’m typing this as words can’t describe how proud and happy I feel for our country.”

She further added, “I started working in industry when I was 14 and Bol was my first project. Today, Maula Jatt made this big worldwide, loved by millions of people all over the world.”

“It’s a proud moment for Pakistanis all over the world as we’ve made 100 crores in 10 days and this is the best portrayal of our film industry. I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Malick concluded.

The famous Pakistani actor, Imran Abbas also congratulated the team of The Legend Of Maula Jatt on the milestone. On his Instagram story, he wrote, “Bravo team “Maula Jatt”!! Indeed, a proud moment for our film industry.”

The movie is a remake of 1979 classic Punjabi movie Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie is produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.