Adiala Jail controversy: IHC orders establishment of Human Rights Courts

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Monday the government to establish Human Rights Courts within a week owing to a number of complaints on the incidents of violence and corruption in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, the court directed the Ministry of Human Rights to nominate officials for the National Commission immediately (today) to ensure the establishment of a complaint cell in Adiala Jail.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah told the authorities to share a copy of The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) report with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and former federal minister Asad Umar.

“Let us see what changes the Punjab government can bring about in two days,” the IHC CJ remarked.

The court also directed the officials to take action against the Punjab inspector general of prisons as well as the jail superintendent nominated in the violence cases.

“Law is extremely powerful,” the CJ said adding that even the secretary of the Interior Ministry can be penalized for undermining it.

It is worth noting that CJ Athar Minallah conducted a three-hour detailed visit to the Rawalpindi Adiala Jail on September 25 over the complaints of multiple human rights violations in the correctional facility. He was accompanied by two judges of the district court.

The CJ conducted meetings with dozens of inmates and inquired about the living conditions as well as the behavior of jail staff.

During the inspection, the chief justice learned about the injustices faced by the inmates on a daily basis.

Furthermore, a report submitted by the NCHR to the high court has also pointed out several incidents of torture, bribery, and corruption in the Adiala Jail.