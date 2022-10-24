Rupee clutches US dollar’s growth

Starting afresh, the Pakistani rupee finally fought back the gains made by the US dollar on Monday, decelerating its rally of over a week by 9 paisas during trading in the interbank market.

The Pakistani rupee after making a minuscule gain on the last working day rose again to Rs220.75 on Monday against the US dollar during early morning trading.

In the interbank market, the value of the greenback has risen to Rs220.75 against Friday’s closing value of Rs220.84.

Earlier on Thursday, the value of the dollar stood at Rs220.95 from which it appreciated by 0.05% to close out the trading week at Rs220.84.

The rupee has cumulatively lost around Rs2.52 in value for seven consecutive days ever since the US dollar started gaining pace.

open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee stays stable at Rs224.90 on Monday.