Watch: Babar’s motivational speech after India defeat

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam spoke in favour of Mohammad Nawaz following a last-ball defeat against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Needing 16 runs in the last over, Virat Kohli and Co. smashed the all-rounder all around the park to steer India to victory on the last delivery.

Following the game, a video was shared on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) social media, where Babar can be seen boosting the team moral.

“Brothers, it was a good match, we put in the effort like always and some mistakes happened,” he said. “But from those mistakes we have to learn, we shouldn’t fall. The tournament has just started, we have lots of matches left, remember that.”

“In the end, I would say that we didn’t lose because of one person,” Babar said adding that “we all lost as a team. No buddy should point out finger on one person”.

“Especially, Nawaz, don’t worry,” he said. “You are my match winner, I will always have believe in you. You will win matches for me. That effort was good. It was a pressure game, but you took it close very well done.”

Pakistan will now face Zimbabwe on October 27.