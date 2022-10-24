PSX in early rally over FATF’s decision
Optimistic trends among investors see the index gain 356.45 points in opening session
The optimism around the economy following Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list caused a bullish trend in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday, gaining 356.45 points, driving the index to 42,474.72 points against 42,213.48 points from the last working day.
The KSE-100 index opened at 42,569.93 points on Monday morning.
However, an early rally of around 356.45 points saw the index rise to a high of 42,569.93 points.
So far, the most active stock contributing to the index’s performance was Power Generation and Distribution with the highest change of 1.88% rising to 55.29points.
Worldcall Telecom Limited, however, is the volume leader, gaining 4.61%.