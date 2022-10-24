Watch Live
Money » Finance

PSX in early rally over FATF’s decision

Optimistic trends among investors see the index gain 356.45 points in opening session
Samaa Web Desk Oct 24, 2022
<p>Photo:SAMAA/file</p>

The optimism around the economy following Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list caused a bullish trend in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday, gaining 356.45 points, driving the index to 42,474.72 points against 42,213.48 points from the last working day.

The KSE-100 index opened at 42,569.93 points on Monday morning.

However, an early rally of around 356.45 points saw the index rise to a high of 42,569.93 points.

So far, the most active stock contributing to the index’s performance was Power Generation and Distribution with the highest change of 1.88% rising to 55.29points.

Worldcall Telecom Limited, however, is the volume leader, gaining 4.61%.

