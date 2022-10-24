ECP’s disqualification does not stop Imran Khan from contesting elections, remarks IHC

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah said on Monday that the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualifying former prime minister Imran Khan from holding public offices does not stop him from contesting elections.

Two days ago, Imran Khan challenged the ECP’s ruling in the Islamabad High Court through Barrister Ali Zafar saying that the commission does not have the right to give a verdict on corrupt practices.

On Monday, the petition was heard by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. During the hearing, the justice remarked that the ECP’s disqualification does not stop Imran Khan from contesting elections.

Barrister Ali Zafar told the court that the ECP’s ruling was unfair and the short order should be suspended.

The judge questioned, “Do you have an attested copy of the short order?” The ECP was not providing the attested copy, the petitioner’s counsel replied.

On the request for suspending the ECP’s order today (Monday), the chief justice said, “What’s the hurry, Imran Khan does not want to go to the assembly.”

Zafar said the urgency is that the ECP has disqualified Imran Khan and he can no longer contest elections.

The court remarked that as per the ECP’s verdict verbal, Imran Khan has been disqualified only from his seat but it does not stop him from contesting elections. He has not even been disqualified from Kurram by-elections race, the court said.

