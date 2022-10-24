Kangana Ranaut mocks her ‘Bollywood friends’ whom she hurt in 2022

The renowned Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut has a special message for her ‘friends’ from the film industry, she says, if she hurt anybody this year they deserved it.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, she shared a meme reading, “To anybody, I hurt this year, you deserved it.”

However, the Manikarnika actor added a twist to the meme and captioned it, “Now that the year is ending I want to confess something similar to my Bollywood friends.”

It should be noted that the Panga actor’s post came just a day after she attended Indian filmmaker, Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Party where her arch-rival Karan Johar was also present.

Ranaut has been at odds with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director since she sparked the nepotism debate on the celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan.

Earlier, the famous actor bashed Karan Johar for sharing a fake box office collection for his latest movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

On the work front, Ranaut will next be seen in her upcoming period-drama Emergency, in which she plays Indian former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

It also marks her first film as a standalone director.

Apart from that, she recently announced her next biopic based on a Bengali theater artist “Noti Binodini”.

She also has Tejas in the pipeline in which she will be seen as an air force pilot.