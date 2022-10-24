Pakistan kicks of anti-polio campaign on World Polio Day

World Polio Day is being observed today (Monday) across the globe to raise awareness of the importance of polio vaccination to protect every child from this devastating disease. The day highlights the global efforts to end polio worldwide.

This year’s theme is ‘Together, Let’s End Polio’.

On this day, a week-long anti-polio campaign has been launched today in 83 districts of four provinces of the country.

The children under five years of age will be administered polio drops.

A week-long anti-polio campaign is being carried out in 14 districts of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

In Sindh, around 6.5 million children under five years of age will be given oral polio vaccine drops during the drive.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a three-day anti-polio campaign will commence in 28 districts.

In Balochistan, 1.7 million children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

So far, 20 confirmed cases of polio have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2022.