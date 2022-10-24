Blockchain firm Solana to launch world’s first-ever crypto smartphone ‘Saga’

OSOM and Solana have revealed specs for their upcoming Android smartphone for crypto enthusiasts, which will feature built-in web3 compatibilities.

The smartphone is dubbed as the a successor to the Essential PH-1, launched a couple of years ago.

With the final release of that phone drawing near, we now have more information about its internals, as revealed by the blockchain platform.

The Solana Saga will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood, a 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate are just a few the features it has to offer.

It also has all the other features that today’s Android flagships do. Additionally, it will come pre-installed with a lite, bloat-free flavor of Android 13 and have a 50MP primary rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

However, what makes the Saga more intriguing is the construction, which features a titanium frame and a ceramic back.

The Essential PH-1 formerly used those same components. Despite all its shortcomings, the Solana Saga’s build quality appears to be on par with the previous model’s.

It had an incredibly sturdy in-hand feel. To give it a more definite sense, it is also rather weighty.

Moreover, the battery can be one area where the phone would be lacking; with a 4,110 mAh battery, you might want to read reviews before purchasing one because there’s a good possibility it won’t be up to mark.

If you’re interested in purchasing one, you can reserve one by putting down a $100 deposit. It will ship early next year and cost $1,000 in total. Don’t worry if you don’t like cryptography; OSOM has already stated that you can turn it all off if you choose.