25-year-old married woman found with slit throat in Lahore

A 25-year-old married woman on Sunday was found dead in her room with her throat slit in the Sandar area of Lahore.

The slain woman was identified as Maryam who was killed using a sharp tool, according to the police who initially examined the dead body.

The police officials said they reached the incident site after receiving information. They recovered the body from a room and shifted it to a mortuary.

The forensic teams also collected evidence from the spot.

Sensing suspicion, the police said they have taken the deceased’s husband Azeem in custody and are probing into the incident keeping in view different aspects.