Phool Patti paints truck art mural in Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Pakistani artists from team Phool Patti have painted a truck art mural in Qatar as part of special art invite from Qatar museum ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022.

The mural size is around 23x33 feet which is painted at Al Mansoura Metro Station.

The Phool Patti Instagram handle shared that they were invited to an official partnership with the Qatar museum for its local program, Jedariart, in Doha this year.

The mural made by Pakistani artists is considered one of the best in Doha which is the embodiment of Phool Patti dedication to the cause of promoting Pakistan’s rich heritage and culture.

The best part of Jedariart is the Pakistani truck art mural and the Indian Truck Mural painted side-by-side.