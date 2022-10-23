Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

Minor child killed as landslide buries tourist family in Gwadar

Search for four other family members underway
Samaa Web Desk Oct 23, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A minor child of a tourist family was killed while four others were still buried under the rubble of a landslide in the Gwadar district of Balochistan.

As reported by the police, a family was visiting a picnic spot in the mountainous zone of Daran in Gwadar for fishing.

However, a landslide occurred in the mountainous area owing to which five members of the family got buried under it.

The teams of the police and Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

The PCG also called in heavy machinery to remove the debris and rescue victims.

During the operation so far, only the dead body of seven-year-old Tabraiz has been recovered.

The rescue teams were still working to find those missing.

Balochistan

landslide

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div