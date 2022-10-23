Minor child killed as landslide buries tourist family in Gwadar

A minor child of a tourist family was killed while four others were still buried under the rubble of a landslide in the Gwadar district of Balochistan.

As reported by the police, a family was visiting a picnic spot in the mountainous zone of Daran in Gwadar for fishing.

However, a landslide occurred in the mountainous area owing to which five members of the family got buried under it.

The teams of the police and Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

The PCG also called in heavy machinery to remove the debris and rescue victims.

During the operation so far, only the dead body of seven-year-old Tabraiz has been recovered.

The rescue teams were still working to find those missing.