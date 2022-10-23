Five of a family killed in Kohat over property dispute

Five members of a family were killed over a property dispute in Lachi tehsil of Kohat on Sunday.

The police have registered a case against the suspects in the Lachi Police Station. The search for the suspects is underway.

According to the Kohat police, two families had a dispute over property and the incident took place when both parties came across in Kulalan neighborhood.

Over confrontation, the suspects opened fire on opponents owing to which three people died on the spot while two got injured who later succumbed to wounds during treatment.

As the news spread, the police rushed to the crime scene and collected important evidence before launching a search for assailants.

The fatalities included Rauf Khan, Mansoor Rauf, Haider Rauf, Saquib Rauf and Amir Mehmood, the police said. Their funerals have already taken place.

A case has been registered in the Lachi police station in which six suspects have been nominated.