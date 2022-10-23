Planned siege on Islamabad is political extremism, FM Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that laying siege on Islamabad will be political extremism.

He was addressing at the Asma Jahangir Conference where he talked about the ongoing political situation in Pakistan, and damages from historic floods.

The FM emphasized that the new generation must be protected from religious and political extremism.

He added that the political wrangling would continue to create troubles for the politicians.

He said that Pakistan has recently seen the worst floods of its history in which a third of Pakistan’s land was flooded.