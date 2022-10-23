Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Planned siege on Islamabad is political extremism, FM Bilawal

FM emphasizes new generation must be protected from religious, political extremism
Samaa Web Desk Oct 23, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari</p>

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that laying siege on Islamabad will be political extremism.

He was addressing at the Asma Jahangir Conference where he talked about the ongoing political situation in Pakistan, and damages from historic floods.

The FM emphasized that the new generation must be protected from religious and political extremism.

He added that the political wrangling would continue to create troubles for the politicians.

He said that Pakistan has recently seen the worst floods of its history in which a third of Pakistan’s land was flooded.

Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

asma jahangir conference

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div