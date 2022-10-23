Pests munching damages huge wheat stock in Lahore as govt remains negligent

Due to the negligence of the Punjab government, the pests’ attack on the wheat stock worth millions of rupees stored in Lahore has been damaged.

It has also been learned through sources that this substandard wheat has not been disposed. Rather, the Punjab government has ordered its grinding and the flour obtained from the process is being sold in the markets of Lahore under Sasta Aata Scheme.

Sources told SAMAA TV that the spoiled wheat is being ground and selling under the subsidized flour scheme.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had complained that the federal government was not providing Punjab with its due share of the commodity. However, he has seemingly turned a blind eye to the issue in his own province.

Punjab CM had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 20 in which the federal government was asked to supply one million tons of wheat to Punjab.

He noted that 0.3 million metric tons of wheat should be supplied to the province immediately and the remaining stock in phases.

The letter demanded that the ministry of national food security and Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO) should be issued necessary instructions in this regard.