PTI govt slammed brakes on trains, literally: audit finds

With several kilometers of tracks damaged, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government decided that it would be a better bet to slow down the trains rather than fix the broken tracks causing a loss of billions.

This was disclosed in an audit report of the Auditor General of Pakistan for the Railways department for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The report said that the repair and maintenance of railway tracks were neglected.

Instead, to maintain safety, the government pursued a policy of deliberately slowing down all trains.

This resulted in extended durations of train trips and caused excess consumption of fuel - making trips less efficient.

This caused a loss of around Rs1.75 billion to the national exchequer.

When the matter was raised with the railways’ management, a satisfactory response was not forthcoming.

The report called for repairs to train tracks and for abolishing the policy of taking it slow.

Further, the railways department was directed to conduct an inquiry into those responsible for adopting such a loss-making policy.