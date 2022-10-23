Shahid Afridi reveals difference maker of Pakistan, India clash

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli was the difference maker in the clash between the two arch-rivals.

The former India captain struck an unbeaten 82 of 53 deliveries to help India chase 160 on the last ball of the game at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the Game Set Match, the former all-rounder said that Pakistan should have won the game. “I think we should have won the game,” he said. “We had it on our side by 95% and then Virat Kohli showed what a world-class player he is. It was a great game of cricket.”

Commenting on his wonderful innings, Kohli termed it the best T20I knock of his career. “This was meant to be, it’s a special moment,” he said after the game. “Today’s innings I will rank as higher due to the magnitude of the game and what the situation was as it seemed impossible.”

Apart from him, Hardik Pandya played a crucial 40-run knock as India move to top of the table in group B.