Hamza Shahbaz notified as leader in Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has been appointed as the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

A notification issued by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Sunday said that Hamza would lead the opposition benches, which includes members from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, including the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Since Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi became the chief minister, replacing Hamza – who had been ousted by the courts – the slot for opposition leader in the provincial assembly lay vacant.